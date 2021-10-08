 
Friday October 08, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Over 23kg charas seized in Mardan

National
October 08, 2021

MARDAN: More than 23kg charas was seized and 27 accused were arrested by the Narcotics Eradication Team during raids in the district on Thursday. A spokesman for Mardan Police said that during actions in the city and suburban areas of Mardan, the cops recovered 23.680kg charas, 446 grams ice and 226 grams heroin.

More From National
More From Latest