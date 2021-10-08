ANP launches drive against govt over price-hike

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday launched a hunger-strike camp against the government for its failure to control growing inflation and price-hike.

Veteran politician and senior party leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour attended the camp in Chowk Yadgar along with local leaders. Other local leaders and workers of the Pakhtun nationalist party as well as traders and businessmen also participated in the hunger-strike camp that will continue till Friday afternoon. Speaking on the occasion, former federal minister Ghulam Ahmad Bilour said that the prices of edible items, petroleum products and other daily-use commodities had almost doubled in the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as compared to the previous government.

ANP district president Malik Farhad and former candidate for National Assembly and member provincial executive council of the ANP Arbab Tahir Nadim Khan also spoke on the occasion.