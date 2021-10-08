Parents of APS martyrs stage protest

Peshawar. The parents and relatives of the martyred students of the Army Public School on Thursday staged a demonstration against the government for holding talks with what they called the killers of their children.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

“Holding talks and amnesty for the killers is not acceptable to us,” said one of the speakers.

The government had announced plans to hold talks and offer amnesty to the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) if it surrendered to the state.

The speakers said instead of hanging the killers publically, the prime minister was talking about amnesty.

The protesters urged Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to hold a meeting with them.

The parents also appealed to the chief justice to take notice of the statements of the president of Pakistan and minister for foreign affairs regarding talks with TTP and offering amnesty.The demanded public hanging for the killers of their children.