PSB DG leaves Senate body’s meeting without permission

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Sports chairman Senator Raza Rabbani Thursday expressed his displeasure over the way Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Col (r) Asif Zaman’s left the committee’s meeting.

The PSB DG left the meeting without seeking permission from the chair and headed to the office without informing the committee’s chairman.

“Where is the DG?” questioned the committee’s chairman after finding his seat empty.

“He has an important meeting to attend at the office,” replied Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza who also sought an apology.

The committee chairman said that it was uncalled for by the DG.

“He must know that this meeting is more important than the one at his office. His departure form the meeting without seeking permission from the chairman is totally unacceptable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Raza Rabbani also expressed his surprise over the appointment of Grade 12 assistant as a head of coaching centre in Karachi.

“I have been told that a Grade 12 official is looking after the position meant for Grade 18-19 official at the coaching centre in Karachi. Who has taken such a decision,” Senate committee’s chairman questioned.

The minister replied that no higher-grade official was available there.

‘The News’ has learnt that Iqbal Channar was working as Grade 17 officer at the Coaching Centre in Karachi. Why he has not been given the charge? No one from the Pakistan Sports Board was ready to share the reason.