Plan to import power from Central-Asia hits snag

LAHORE: The work on crucial and one of the longest stretches of Central Asia South Asia 1000 (CASA-1000) power transmission line has been suspended following change of guard in Afghanistan after withdrawal of US forces, sources said on Thursday.

Both the contractors including Indian staff working on the projects have been demobilized and are reluctant to resume work.

It is learnt that these contractors may ultimately backout of setting up transmission line given the fluid situation and peculiar environment of the neighboring country.

The overall progress on various parts of CASA 1000 has been termed satisfactory. However, with work on one of the longest stretches came to halt, it is feared that project could face delays in its execution as per prescribed timeline.

Tajikistan has been ahead of schedule while constructing transmission line there and work in Pakistan on over 100km CASA 1000 is continuing and expected to be completed by end of next year.

"However, with emerging situation, not only contractors have refused to continue work on CASA-1000 project

in Afghanistan but World Bank, which is a main stakeholder, is also expressed its inability to maintain financial terms with the new Kabul administration," a source said.

Hence, Afghanistan will be left with no option but to brace delays in execution of CASA-1000 500kV line connecting power-surplus Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan with energy starved Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"In worst case scenario, which is very much possible, the whole work of Afghanistan leg could be refloated," the source said.

Once completed, CASA-1000 will enable the Central Asian countries to sell 1,300 MW of electricity to Pakistan (1000mw) and Afghanistan (300mw) to meet rising electricity demands during summer months of May to September.

Sources said new Kabul administration held a meeting with the local staff of contractors working on CASA-1000 project "in the first week of September to encourage them for initiating work on the project but to no avail".

The intense fighting in late August and early September in Northern Afghanistan also led to suspension of work on transboundary elecgtricity transmission line.

As per alignment of CASA-1000, the entry point into Afghanistan from Tajikistan would Kunduz province from where transmission lines is being erected in Baghlan, Punjsher, Kapisia, Kabul, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces and finally crossing Durand Line into Torkhum tribal area of Pakistan.

"The whole area in Afganistan from Kunduz to Nangarhar is still not peaceful as intermittent clashes or incidents are reported almost on daily basis," the source added.

The CASA-1000 construction project was supported by several donors and international financial institutions. USAID provided assistance to the CASA-1000 project through its support for a secretariat. The secretariat provides technical assistance to coordinate and accelerate the procurement, construction, and establishment of the CASA-1000 power transmission infrastructure.

The secretariat also assists with establishing critical commercial arrangements that will facilitate regional, cross-border electricity trade between Central and South Asia.

According to a study conducted by USAID, which have once been a proponent of the laying multi-nations CASA-1000 power transmission lines to create an equilibrium of energy inter-dependence for ensuring lasting peace in the region, some countries in Central Asia enjoy a surplus of electricity during the summer season.

The Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan have some of the world’s most abundant clean hydropower resources. By contrast, in nearby South Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan have substantial and growing commercial and residential electricity demand. CASA-1000, a new high-voltage electricity transmission system connecting four countries in Central and South Asia, will help alleviate energy shortages and encourage economic growth by facilitating trade of electricity between countries in Central and South Asia.