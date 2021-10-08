DUET to hold another admission test

The Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) has decided to repeat the admissions entrance test for the academic year 2021-22.

The candidates who failed in the first test, those who want to improve their results as well as new candidates can take the new test. The last date for online registration for the re-test is October 15, 2021.

According to the DUET spokesperson, the candidates who have already registered on the admission portal of the DUET website should select the re-test button on their portal account and submit a fee of Rs2,000 to reappear in the test.

However, the new candidates would submit Rs2,500 for participation in the test. The computer-based test will be conducted at the NED Engineering University of Engineering and Technology, and the date and time will be informed through the admission card.

According to a statement issued by the varsity, there will also be negative marking in the re-test and one number will be deducted for 10 incorrect answers. The DUET has announced admissions for 735 seats in its eight departments, including BS Computer Science, cyber security, artificial intelligence and mathematical fields.