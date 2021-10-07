Innovative research: COMSATS University awards 150 scholars

ABBOTTABAD: As many as 150 researchers were awarded for innovative research for publications at a ceremony arranged here at the Abbottabad Campus of the COMSATS University.

The “Research Productivity Award” ceremony for year 2020-2021 was organized by Graduate Studies of the university in an effort to make research a priority for sustainable economic growth.

The recipients included faculty members from the departments of Chemistry, Biotechnology, Business Administration, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Developments Studies, Earth Sciences, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Pharmacy and Mathematics. Speaking on the occasion, Professor Dr Imtiaz Ali, Director, COMSATS University, Abbottabad, stressed the need for promoting research culture in educational institutions.

He called for making our education system student-centred so that objective-based education may produce active, functional, and productive individuals in society. The director highlighted the ongoing research projects in the COMSATS University in Abbottabad and commended the faculty for the efforts in developing the university in the field of research and encouraging the development of entrepreneurial and innovative research culture on the campus.

Dr Imtiaz Ali said the COMSATS University had instilled in its students all the traits needed to shape and govern every single day of their professional life.

In-charge Office of the Graduate Studies of the university Dr Muhammad Maroof Shah and Assistant Programme officer Sehrish Wali spoke on the occasion as well. Certificates along with cheques for cash prizes were presented to the faculty members of the varsity’s Abbottabad campus.