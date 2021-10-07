Health facility in Barkund upgraded

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has upgraded the basic health unit, Barkund, to rural health centre to provide better healthcare services to patients.

“The chief minister has not only ordered the up-gradation of this health facility but also sanctioned Rs50 million for construction of new building it as the patients of the widely stretched PK-32 constituency used to move to other parts of the district,” Ajmal Khan Swati, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Hazara division’s information secretary, told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, PTI’s former provincial assembly’s candidate Zahid Chanzeb and PTI leader Lala Anwar had met with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan last month and had sought the up-gradation of the BHU in the larger public interest. “Thanks to Mahmood, who not only ordered the up-gradation of the health facility but also approved Rs50 million for the construction of another building at the same premises,” Swati said.

He said that residents of Barkund and Khaki, Baffa-Pakhal tehsil and adjoining areas were without the healthcare services and they used to travel to other parts of Hazara division for the treatment. The regional information secretary said that work on the widening of Barkund health facility would shortly be started.