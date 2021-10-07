Judges briefed on forensic DNA analysis in session at KU

The Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, arranged an orientation visit and a forensic training session for 32 judges on Wednesday.

The orientation visit and the training session titled ‘Use of Forensics during Investigation and Prosecution of Terrorism Cases’ were organised at the request of the Sindh Judicial Academy.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, the in-charge of the laboratory, welcomed the participants on behalf of ICCBS Director Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary.

Dr Khan briefed the participants about the world-class forensic DNA facility established at the ICCBS with the financial support of the Sindh health department. “Since its establishment SFDL is continuously providing high quality forensic DNA reports to assist criminal and civil legal system in Sindh,” he explained.

It was said that the laboratory’s reports had filled an important existing gap ensuring timely disposition of justice, especially in cases of child abuse that were being reported in alarmingly high numbers. The laboratory was closely working with police, prosecution, medico-legal and law departments to train officials for sample collection and report interpretation, Dr Khan said.

He added that the purpose of the session was to help judges of trial courts better understand various aspects of forensic DNA analysis.

Punjab Forensic Science Agency Director General Dr M Tahir Ashraf also delivered a presentation on forensic sciences on the occasion.

The session discussed the collection, packaging and transportation of biological evidence for forensic DNA analysis from the crime scene.