National Commission on Status of Women to launch strategic plan this month

The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), in collaboration with the European Union-funded Huqooq-e-Pakistan Project (HeP), plans to launch its strategic plan in October, announced NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar while speaking at a consultation with the media and civil society.

According to a statement issued, the NCSW carried out a series of consultations with civil society across the country to gather a broad range of opinions to devise a strategic plan. The commission engaged the participants seeking their views on women's rights in Pakistan and their awareness of the NCSW's role, past performance and achievements.

The consultations were presided over by Nilofar and led by Dr Osama Siddique, an expert from the HeP.

The NCSW chairperson said the commission was committed to representing the diverse voices of women across every district in Pakistan as it worked towards realising gender equality in the public and private spheres.

She said that opinions and recommendations from participants would be taken into account while preparing the NCSW's strategic plan and determining the next steps for the commission.

During her visit to Karachi, the NCSW chairperson held meetings with the governor and Sindh opposition leader. She would also be meeting with women parliamentarians.

Her discussions have focused on issues in the implementation of women laws as well as pro-women legislation. Nilofer also visited the Central Jail Karachi as well as the Darul Aman.

She briefed the media on the commission's vision, plans and activities since she joined the office. She also discussed the role media could play in empowering women and strengthening the commission, which was the only statutory body exclusively dedicated to promoting gender equality and empowerment of women. Joining her on the panel were Chairperson of the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women Nuzhat Shirin, NCSW Secretary Asif Anwar Baloch, Dr Habiba Hasan, Haya Zahid and HeP Executive Director Seema Jaffer.