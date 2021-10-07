Resolving students’ issues through talks urged

LAHORE : The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has demanded the government consider productively the demands of medical students and young doctors and resolve all issues, including National Licensing Exam (NLE) and MDCAT through dialogue. Use of force is absolutely uncalled for act on behalf of the government to enforce the decisions against ground facts related to the health sector.

PIMA condemned the use of coercive measures by police against medical students and young doctors in Islamabad.

Central President of PIMA Prof Dr Khubaib Shahid and General Secretary Dr Muhammad Tahir expressed these views in a statement on Wednesday.

They demanded the government reconsider its policy towards such sensitive issues. These issues can only be resolved through dialogue, instead of using police and state power.

MOU: A memorandum of understanding was signed here Wednesday between Government College University Lahore and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UTM), one of the largest public sector universities of Malaysia, on research collaboration, and the faculty and student exchange.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi and UTM Malaysia Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Roziah Mohd Janor signed the accord online. The 16-point accord signing was followed by a video conference among the heads and officials of both universities. High Commission of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur Ms Amna Baloch was also present. Speaking on occasion, Prof Asghar Zaidi assured Dr Roziah Mohd of providing maximum facilities to the Malaysian teachers and students in Pakistan, and requested the UTM administration for the same for his students. Prof Zaidi said that commercialisation and internationalisation were the pillars of his strategic vision and he would be very happy to host the students and teachers from UTM at GCU Lahore. He also told the Malaysian university officials about the history and traditions of GCU. He also discussed possibilities for joint research in different disciplines.

PhD degree: Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Sumreen Khalil, D/o Muhammad Khalil Naz, in the subject of Total Quality Management after approval of her thesis entitled "A Study of Interface of Marketing Variables and Quality Perception of FMCG Customers".