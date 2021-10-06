Jam Kamal given today’s deadline to step down

QUETTA: The disgruntled members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have asked Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani to step down from his office, days after he had resigned as the party’s president.
Minister for Finance Balochistan Zahoor Buledi, addressing a press conference in the provincial capital along with other irked members of the party, said CM Alyani should resign on "moral grounds", and if he does not, then the members would move a no confidence motion against him in the provincial assembly.
For his part, BAP’s MPA Asad Baloch said CM Alyani’s party and the people of the province had expressed "no confidence" in him, and if he fails to resign till 5pm on October 6, the MPAs would move a no confidence motion against him the assembly.
BAP and other political parties' leaders, including Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Sikandar Imrani, Lala Rashid, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheeran, Laila Tareen, and Naseebullah Murree were also present during the presser.
KABUL: The Taliban have recalled all female workers of the passport department to return to their jobs, the Afghan...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said the government was going...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz — the two major opposition parties — have...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran Tuesday agreed to coordinate closely at bilateral and regional level to reinforce efforts...
DUBAI: Charging stations for commercial electric vehicles will be set up in major cities and motorways in Pakistan by...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Registrar Office Tuesday raised two objections to a fresh petition seeking...