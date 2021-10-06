Jam Kamal given today’s deadline to step down

QUETTA: The disgruntled members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have asked Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani to step down from his office, days after he had resigned as the party’s president.

Minister for Finance Balochistan Zahoor Buledi, addressing a press conference in the provincial capital along with other irked members of the party, said CM Alyani should resign on "moral grounds", and if he does not, then the members would move a no confidence motion against him in the provincial assembly.

For his part, BAP’s MPA Asad Baloch said CM Alyani’s party and the people of the province had expressed "no confidence" in him, and if he fails to resign till 5pm on October 6, the MPAs would move a no confidence motion against him the assembly.

BAP and other political parties' leaders, including Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Sikandar Imrani, Lala Rashid, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheeran, Laila Tareen, and Naseebullah Murree were also present during the presser.