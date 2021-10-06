Bid to smuggle heroin foiled

PESHAWAR: The police foiled a bid to smuggle heroin in a car and arrested a woman accompanying the fugitive smuggler.

An official said the police in Shahpur during checking signalled a car but the driver parked the car on a road side and managed to escape. Police, however, arrested one female passenger of the car after recovering 13 kilogram of heroin as well as hashish and opium.

Meanwhile, the capital city police officer, Abbas Ahsan, visited the under-construction building of Asan Insaf Markaz in Faqirabad.