Pak juniors training camp likely in Karachi from mid-October

KARACHI: The training camp of Pakistan juniors is likely to begin at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium in Karachi in the middle of this month after the KP hockey league in Peshawar ends, ‘The News’ learnt on Tuesday.

The training camp will continue till the end of the month and then will be shifted to Lahore, where the training camp of seniors will also be held. Pakistan are to participate in the Junior World Cup, which will be held from November 24 to December 5 in India.

The seniors are to participate in Asian Hockey Championship from December 14-22 in Bangladesh.

Both teams haven’t faced foreign teams for a long time, first because of lack of funds and then Covid-19. There is a possibility that before departure for India, the seniors and the juniors will play some matches against each other. This will help them shake of the rust, a source said.

Meanwhile, Patron in Chief Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) Major General Tariq Haleem Suri has announced Inter-Club Championship from October 14 at KHA Sports Complex.

He said that the Championship would be played under PHF Domestic Hockey Development Vision.

He said that all clubs of KHA would participate in the event.

Suri said that Secretary KHA Haider Hussain had been instructed to make arrangements for the event. The clubs must confirm their participation by October 10.

The managers’ meeting will be held on October 12.

Suri further said that all the new and old clubs under the purview of KHA were eligible to participate in the event. There is no age limit for players. The entry form can be obtained from event coordinator Faisal Ismail from Wednesday (today).