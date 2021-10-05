Closing ceremony held: Pak, Chinese troops participate in Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise

ISLAMABAD: Closing ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE-2021) was held at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi Monday.

This is the first ever military exercise conducted in Pakistan under the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Regional Anti- Terrorism Structure (RATS). The exercise focused on enhancing cooperation and cohesiveness in combating international terrorism.

Chinese and Pakistani troops participated in the exercise and shared their experiences of capacity-building and innovative approaches and methods on emerging technologies being used to counter the evolving threats.

Exercise was conducted in two stages; Stage 1 of the training was conducted in respective SCO member countries from July 23 to 31 while Stage 2 was held in Pakistan on September 21.

During the two weeks long training, participating troops from China and Pakistan extensively practised various drills as part of the Joint Counter- Terrorism Operations from planning to conduct; including cordon & search, compound clearance, close quarter battle, rappelling from helicopter, explosive handling and medical evacuation. Lt-Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Commander Central Command was the chief guest on the closing ceremony.