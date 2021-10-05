Has NAB deputy chairman resigned?

Sources in the NAB says Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has not received Hussain Asghar’s resignation

Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The national media is awash with news that Deputy Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Hussain Asghar has stepped down and sent his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi.

When this correspondent contacted the NAB, there was no confirmation that Asghar had resigned. Sources in the NAB said Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had not received the deputy chairman’s resignation.

They however claimed that Hussain Asghar had resigned and sent his resignation to President Dr Arif Alvi but sources in the Presidency also did not confirm receiving the resignation.

According to the procedure, after receipt, the resignation is sent to the law ministry with recommendation of the NAB chairman. The law ministry forwards the resignation to president for final decision and after his approval, the ministry notifies acceptance of the resignation.