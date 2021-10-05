 
Tuesday October 05, 2021
Ceremony in honour of UMT’s new rector

Our Correspondent
October 05, 2021
LAHORE: University of Management and Technology (UMT) held investiture ceremony in honor of the new Rector Dr Asif Raza, who took over as 3rd Rector of UMT. Dr Asif Raza has served Pakistan Air Force and retired as Assistant Chief of Air Staff. During his service, he has overseen various projects of national interests which include Avionics Project JF-17 as its director.

