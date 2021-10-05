DC appears before court to evade arrest

CHITRAL: The deputy commissioner of Lower Chitral on Monday appeared before a civil court that had issued his arrest warrants for allegedly harassing a bailiff and defying its orders.

The senior civil judge had issued the arrest warrants for Deputy Commission Hassan Abid, who had allegedly harassed a bailiff and defied court orders.He appeared in the court, which adjourned the proceedings and fixed October 18 for the next hearing. District Police Officer Maimoona Shamroz Khan, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mohammad Khalid were also present on the premises of the court.

The lawyers representing the bailiff, Sajidullah Advocate and Rahat Ali Advocate, told reporters outside the courtroom that the court had given a verdict in favour of the district accounts officer in a case pertaining to the possession of a bungalow at the officers’ colony.

They said that the deputy commissioner reportedly misbehaved with the court bailiff when he arrived along with the officials of the border force at the bungalow of Additional Assistant Commission Hafizullah to take its possession on the court orders. The bailiff, they said, had submitted an application requesting the court to take action against the official in question for defying the court orders and harassing him.