Change maker

As chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja has taken a number of steps to reduce expenses. The steps taken by the new chairman are laudable. In the past, we never heard about austerity in the PCB, which spent a huge amount on foreign tours. The chairmen also undertook frequent tours which involved handsome foreign exchange. The chairman should also order a special audit of the last 15 years of the PCB’s expenses.

Cricket fans are happy that the post hasn’t been given to politicians and non-professionals (as done in the past).

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad