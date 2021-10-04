India matching Chinese troop build-up on disputed border

NEW DELHI: India’s army chief has said China is sending troops to their disputed border in "considerable numbers", prompting a matching deployment by New Delhi in a development he called a "concern".

General Manoj Mukund Naravane told reporters in Ladakh on Saturday that the Chinese troop presence along the 3,500-kilometre border had increased in "considerable numbers" and it was a "matter of concern". Naravane said the Indian military was building up its forces along the border in response. "We have also inducted advanced weaponry. We are strong, quite well-poised to meet any eventuality," the Times of India newspaper quoted him as saying.