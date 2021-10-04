2 COVID-19 deaths, 116 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another two deaths have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while 116 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region.

To date, the virus has claimed a total of 2,103 lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district while as many as 105,664 patients have so far been reported positive from the region. The positivity rate of COVID-19 in this region of the country remained around three per cent in the last week on average.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that the virus claimed one more life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that took death toll from the district to 1176. Another 42 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi taking the tally to 35,607 of which 33,888 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases from the district was 543 on Sunday of which 52 patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in town while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 491.

According to details, one more patient died of COVID-19 from the federal capital in the last 24 hours that took the death toll to 927 while confirmation of 74 new cases from ICT took the tally to 105,664. To date, a total of 102,458 patients from the federal capital have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases of the disease from ICT has got to 2,279 on Sunday.