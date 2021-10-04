PJF wants to hire Russia’s Musa Mogushkov as coach

KARACHI: Keeping in view the events-packed next year, Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) wants to bring in Russia’s Musa Mogushkov as coach for one year.

“We are negotiating with Musa and have also offered him a package and let’s see what happens,” PJF vice-president Masood Ahmad told ‘The News’ on Sunday.

Musa has been a prolific fighter of Russia, having also played in the Tokyo Olympics recently. During his illustrious career, besides loads of medals in various events, he has won two bronze medals in the World Championships, four gold medals in the Grand Slam and three gold medals in Grand Prix.

“He is my friend and I hope he will accept the offer,” Masood said. “I met Musa for the first time in the World Championship in 2012. If we are able to hire his services I believe it will benefit our fighters a lot,” the official said. “We plan to hire him for one year which will be extendable. We want to bring him by November as we plan to field our fighters in the Baku Grand Slam and Abu Dhabi Grand Slam as both will be held in November,” Masood said.

“Musa is our first option. We are also in contact with some coaches of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has promised support in hiring a foreign coach as our players need a good foreign coach,” said the official.

The PJF will focus on the Commonwealth Games to be hosted by Birmingham in July and August next year. It will be followed by the Asian Games in China in September.

But in Commonwealth Games Pakistan can claim medals. In the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Japan-based Shah Hussain snared a silver medal for the country. He was the only judoka who featured in those Games.

In the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, judo was not included.

But this time in Birmingham Games, PJF wants to field at least five men judokas and three women fighters.

“If the government supports us and our relations with the POA get better then we plan to field a full-fledged squad in Birmingham event. We expect to win a couple of medals in Brimingham,” Masood said.

The PJF wants to send its judokas to Birmingham in upper weights. “Yes, that’s our plan. Shah Hussain, Hamid Ali, Qaiser Afridi and a couple of youngsters who have done well in the National Championship are on our radar for the Commonwealth Games. Similarly, Japan-based Amina Toyoda and a couple of home-grown fighters from WAPDA and Army are on our radar,” Masood said.

The PJF also plans to send the Commonwealth Games probable players to a Central Asian country for a couple of months training ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

“If the things go in the right direction, it’s our plan to send our best players to a Central Asian country for a couple of months training. And after the Commonwealth Games we will have one month time before the Asian Games and again we would like to send the fighters to abroad for a few days for training. It’s very important,” Masood said.

“Shah and Qaiser are our leading fighters and Hamid is also good but he needs training. Initially we had planned to hold a camp in September but due to renovation of the Islamabad Sports Complex and Peshawar’s PSB Coaching Centre we delayed it and now we will definitely go for a camp later this month as we have to field some fighters in the Baku Grand Slam and Abu Dhabi Grand Slam as both are in November,” Masood said.

“We wanted to send Qaiser to Italy for the World Junior Championship which will begin on October 8 but we decided against that as he again could face visa problem. He had been denied Hungary visa three times in the past. But in future we will definitely take his case extra serious in order to avert such issues,” Masood said.

About two-time Olympian Shah Hussain’s future, Masood said that he would be played until the 14th South Asian Games which Pakistan is to host in 2023.