Tunis demo

Rome votes in mayoral polls Rome: The people of Rome voted on Sunday to elect a new mayor who will have the daunting task of tackling poor public...

US charges Canadian Washington: A Canadian jihadist who fought for the Islamic State group and narrated violent propaganda videos has been...

Cyclone lashes Oman, Iran Muscat: At least nine people were killed in Oman and Iran on Sunday as tropical Cyclone Shaheen pummelled parts of...

Facebook: ‘Ludicrous’ to say it fuelled US Capitol riot Washington: Facebook on Sunday dismissed as "ludicrous" suggestions it contributed to the US Capitol riot on January...

Democrats hint at compromise on Biden’s embattled agenda Washington: Progressive Democrats signaled on Sunday they are willing to compromise to get US President Joe Biden’s...