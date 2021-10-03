QWP rejects KP CM’s diatribe against past rulers

PESHAWAR: Dismissing the tirade of the KP chief minister against the previous governments, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was unsuccessfully trying to hide its incompetence.

Addressing a gathering in Tangi tehsil in Charsadda district, he said the country was facing unprecedented price-hike owing to the flawed policies of the incumbent rulers.

He added the PTI was incapable of reviving the economy and controlling inflation. “The PTI has miserably failed to turn the ailing economy around in its three-year rule,” he commented.

On the occasion, several workers of the PTI, including Sardar Hussain, Faqir Said, Khanzada, Sherzada, Zubair Shah, Sultan Mohammad and others announced joining the QWP along with their families. They reposed confidence in the party leadership and vowed to strengthen the party. The QWP leader welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and offered them tri-colour party caps.

Sikandar Sherpao said the PTI government was paying lip service to the issue of inflation instead of taking tangible steps to provide relief to the have-nots.

Taking a swipe at the provincial government, Sikandar Sherpao noted it too could not secure the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and make the centre pay the net hydel profit arrears to the province. He flayed the government for its flawed economic and foreign policies, saying the people had become disenchanted with the PTI rulers.