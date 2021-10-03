 
Sunday October 03, 2021
FBR condemns misleading content on its website

National
Our Correspondent
October 03, 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has categorically rebutted malicious in intent and misleading in content a photoshopped version of the interface of FBR official website, displaying a ticker with date of returns filing extended up to 2050.

This is a fake news being circulated on social media by some irresponsible elements which is strongly condemned. It is further reiterated that the new deadline for filing of Income Tax Returns is October 15, 2021 which will not be extended beyond this date.

