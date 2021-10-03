PM Imran Khan discusses Afghanistan with Tajik president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday held telephonic conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and thanked him for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the recent visit to Dushanbe on 16-17 September. According to the Prime Minister Office, the two leaders exchanged views on the follow-up to the talks held in Dushanbe last month.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the existing level of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the resolve to continue mutual efforts to further strengthen close ties.

Imran Khan shared with President Rahmon Pakistan’s contribution to efforts for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan. He underlined the importance of national reconciliation in this context.

The prime minister underscored the urgent imperative to address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. He emphasised the important role of international community in providing necessary humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. The prime minister also highlighted the immediate importance of economic engagement with Afghanistan to prevent economic meltdown and to alleviate the sufferings of common people.

Meanwhile, on behalf of his government and the people of Pakistan, Imran Khan Saturday extended the warmest greeting to the leadership and people of China on their 72nd Chinese National Day.

“On behalf of my govt & the people of Pakistan our warmest greetings to the leadership & people of China on their 72nd Chinese National Day. The historic Pak-China friendship runs deep and strong as we work together for peace and economic prosperity for our people and our region,” he said in a tweet.