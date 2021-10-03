PTI govt brought culture of transparency in projects: CM

LAHORE : The MNAs from different constituencies called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Satuday and discussed the overall political situation of the province and different public issues.

They also gave their recommendations and suggestions to the Chief Minister on various development affairs. The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the achievements of Imran Khan and his emergence as an international leader has distraught the opposition.

Usman Buzdar said the politics of corruption and embezzlements has now become a part of the past. The PTI government has introduced the culture of transparency in development projects adding that Imran Khan is the only hope of the nation for the redressal of their grievances.

Usman Buzdar reaffirmed that for the public service, he will visit every nook and corner of the province. Projects of water supply and drainage will be gradually complete in all major and small cities. He said due importance has been given to the opinion of women assembly members in development projects as well.

Those who met with the Chief Minister included Ghazanfar Abbas, Amir Anayat Shahani, Ali Akhtar, Adil Pervez, Umar Farooq, Shakeel Shahid, Waris Aziz, Malik Nadim Abbas, Sarfraz Hussein, Saleem Akhtar, Qasim Abbas Khan, Ali Raza Khan, Raza Hussain Bukhari, Mian Alambardar Qureshi, Shahabuddin Khan, Firdous Rana and Abida Bibi.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting to review annual development projects and other departmental affairs of Agriculture and Livestock departments.

Speaking on the occasion, he ordered for not taking the fee of ‘Fard Malikiyat’ [possession deed] for issuance of Kisaan Card to the cultivators.

He said that 472,000 Kissan Cards had so far been issued to farmers for digital subsidy and these numbers would reach one million by the end of the current fiscal year.

He said 1,590 input dealers of Kissan Card were working across the province. He said that under the national programme, the projects were being carried out to achieve the maximum production of wheat, sugarcane and rice crops.

The scope of drip irrigation and solarization projects was being extended gradually, he said and termed the Agriculture Transformation Plan a revolutionary programme in the agri-history of the province.

He also ordered for paying attention to olive cultivation in southern Punjab. The meeting was informed that agriculture researchers of the department have introduced 31 new types of wheat, which have the ability to cope with water shortage and diseases. New variety of palm has also been introduced in the province, he added.

The meeting was briefed that corn, wheat and rice yield had been achieved more than the set target in Punjab.

The meeting was also briefed that Agriculture Extension would be restructured and outsourced besides setting up of centre of excellence for the research on rice, wheat, sugarcane and corn.

Minister of Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Minister of Livestock Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, Chairman P&D, Principal Secretary CM, Secretaries of Finance, Agriculture and other departments concerted attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of veteran comedian and actor Umer Sharif. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and paid homage to the services of late for the art.

Usman Buzdar said that Umer Sharif was one of his kind and the vacuum created due to his death cannot be filled up. He said that the sad news of his demise has left thousands of his fans aggrieved. He regretted that the actor who brought smiles on the faces of people left them alone and sad.

The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.