 
Sunday October 03, 2021
Joyce wants Olympic gold in wake of corruption claims

Sports
AFP
October 03, 2021

LONDON: British boxer Joe Joyce believes he should be awarded an Olympic gold medal after an independent investigation highlighted his defeat at Rio 2016 was one of more than 10 bouts suspected of being manipulated.

The Londoner settled for silver five years ago after being on the wrong end of a split decision to France’s Tony Yoka in their super-heavyweight final, one of several controversial judging decisions at the Games.

