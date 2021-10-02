Rangers solve young man’s murder mystery

Rangers, in collaboration with an intelligence agency, claimed to have solved the mystery behind the murder of a young man in Karachi and recovered his body in Peshawar.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, 20-year-old Umer Farooq was killed brutally by his Afghan-origin friend, Gul Rehman. After the murder, the suspect put the victim’s body in a drum and dispatched it to Afghanistan via Peshawar through a cargo service.

The suspect later tried to change the nature of the incident and demanded Rs10 million in ransom from the victim’s family. The Rangers spokesperson said that following the incident, a special Rangers team was formed to probe the incident, and by using technical assistance, the body of the deceased was recovered from the drum in Peshawar; however, the prime suspect had managed to flee to Afghanistan via Chaman. The Rangers have arrested a close aide of the suspect, and handed him over to police for further legal proceedings.

Separately, the investigation wing of the Pirabad police station arrested a absconding suspect, Farhan Taseer, who had been booked in an FIR (No. 213/21). The case was registered on behalf of a complainant, Kazim Hussain, who stated that he was sitting along with his friends outside his residence in Banaras Colony, where three unknown suspects arrived and escaped after snatching three cell phones and Rs25,000 from them.