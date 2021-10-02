PMLN complains to IGP against Nowshera cops

NOWSHERA: The local leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) on Friday accused the Jalozai police of victimising political opponents of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and demanded Inspector-General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari to order a probe into the issue.

The PMLN district president Hamza Parvez, general secretary Nihal Khan, Alam Sharif, Shahid Rokhan and Abid Yousafzai levelled the victimization allegations against the police while speaking at a news conference.

They accused the Jalozai Police of launching a bogus search and strike operation overnight and making arrests to appease the ruling party leaders.

The PMLN leaders alleged that Deputy Superintendent of Police Roshan Zeb and Jalozai Police Station SHO Zaffar carried out the so-called operation only to win favour with the ruling party influential figures by arresting their rivals.

They pointed out that Haji Nawab Khan had contested the National Assembly constituency NA-26 election in the year 2018 on the PML-N ticket.

The speakers said the police illegally raided the residence of Haji Nawab Khan and arrested him and his other companions, including his security guards under the garb of a search and strike operation.

The PMLN leaders demanded Inspector general of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, DIG Mardan Range Yaseen Farooq and district police officer to order a transparent probe into the incident and take to task those police officials who, they alleged, had abused their powers by arresting respectable citizens.