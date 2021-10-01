NHMP believes in strict enforcement of laws on highways

Islamabad: Additional Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood on Thursday said that NHMP believed in equal, fair and strict enforcement of laws on National Highways and Motorways to regulate the flow of traffic.

Speaking at ‘E-Khuli Kutcheri’ (open court) organised by NHMP, he said that Motorway Police was a unique organisation that adhered to the basic principles of honesty, courtesy and prompt assistance with motorways and national highway users, said a press release. He also answered to the questions asked by the radio listeners all over the country/abroad. He appealed the commuters to maintain safe following distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and avoid overtaking where prohibited.