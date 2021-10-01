Book on Pak-China links launched

Islamabad: Former President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan performed launching of a book ‘Bagh-O-Bahar’ written by Chinese students and translated in Urdu by Pak-China Global Cultural Link ‘on eradication of coronavirus’ in National Library here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Masood Khan, also a career diplomat said that the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and fragile peace in the region demand extension of CPEC route to Afghanistan.

Masood Khan said that the book represents the message of hope, strength and determination in the youth how to defeat the deadly epidemic and other disasters. He said Pakistan with the help of China has worked with full determination to control the unexpected catastrophe like Corona Virus.

He said the Chinese efforts regarding eradication of Corona Virus are appreciable at World level. Masood Khan stressed that Chinese role is vital to establish peace in Afghanistan after withdrawal of US troops and establishing peace in the entire region.