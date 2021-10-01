Ehsaas scholarship portal reopens

Islamabad : To receive fresh applications for the academic year 2021-22, the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship portal was reopened here on Thursday. The online portal will remain till November 30, 2021.

Newly admitted students of Fall 2021 session under 4-5-year undergraduate degree programmes in any of the HEC-recognised 135 public sector universities are eligible to apply, if their family income is less than Rs45,000 per month.

This academic year, 50,000 merit cum need based scholarships will be provided to deserving students under the programme, which is principally centered on enhancing the earning potential of the recipients.

Eligible students can apply through the online portal:https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/. The scholarship applications will have to mention the universities to which they are applying.

The geographical spread of the programme covers all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory. According to the Ehsaas Scholarship Policy, 50% of the scholarships are reserved for girls. The scholarship includes a 100% tuition fee and a monthly stipend of Rs4,000.