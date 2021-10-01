Moderate but scattered rain in City

LAHORE:Moderate but scattered rain was observed in the city here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The rain started early morning in different localities of the city and continued till evening. The areas where rain was observed included Upper Mall, Lakshmi Chowk, Township, Johar Town, Gulashan-e-Ravi and etc. Met officials said that existing depression in Arabian Sea was likely to change into tropical cyclone during next 24 hours and likely to move along Sindh Makran coast. They said westerly waves were likely to approach upper parts of the country tonight and may persist in upper parts during next few days. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 35.4°C and minimum was 26.4°C.
