Girl commits suicide

LAHORE:A 19-year-old girl committed suicide by shooting herself in the head in Defence B area on Thursday.

Samira Naz, daughter of a DHA security guard and a resident of Phase 2 of Defense B, shot herself in the head with her father's pistol for unknown reasons. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue for postmortem.

Double-murder case registered: Gulshan-e-Ravi police have registered a double-murder case and handed over the bodies to the bereaved family after completion of postmortem. The case was registered against unidentified people on the complaint of Fida Muhammad, son of victim Zir Muhammad.

According to the complainant, his father Zir Muhammad and uncle Zar Muhammad had come to a local car showroom to return a car. Two unidentified men who were his father’s friends kept taking them around the showrooms to show them different cars. In the evening, the two unidentified men called his father and uncle to show the car at Tauheed Pulli Gulshan Ravi where they had an exchange of hot words with his father and uncle and shot them with their pistols.

MAN FOUND DEAD: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Shadman police on Thursday. A passerby spotted the body of a man lying near Gate No 2 of Services Hospital Shadman and informed the police.

SPEEDING VAN KILLS MOTORCYCLIST: A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed by a speeding van in Raiwind City area on Thursday. The victim Amir was on his way on a bike when a rashly driven van hit him, resulting into his instant death. The van driver escaped leaving his vehicle at the scene.

SHOP RETRIEVED FROM QABZA MAFIA: Lahore Police retrieved a shop from qabza mafia on Thursday. The shop was owned by a trader, Rizwan Baig of Azam Cloth Market. A Qabza Mafia had illegally occupied the shop of Rizwan Baig for some time. He submitted a written application at Anti Qabza Cell, upon which the shop was retrieved.

The trader Rizwan met the CCPO at his office and expressed gratitude for provision of speedy justice and possession of his shop.

MAN ARRESTED FOR HARASSING A NURSE: Race Course police arrested one Shoaib for harassing a nurse when she was on her way to home. Nawankot police arrested one Noman for raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and blackmailing her by making a mobile video.

Harbanspura police arrested a youth for uploading arms videos on social media. The accused was identified as Faisal. Factory Area Investigation police arrested two robbers Imran and Sikandar and recovered weapons and valuables from them. Factory Area police arrested one Suhail for torturing his sister-in-law Saima. Kot Lakhapat police arrested one Naeem impersonating doctor at General Hospital.

FIRE BREAKS OUT IN SHOP: A fire broke out in a fast food outlet at Regal Chowk on Thursday. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished fire. No casualty was reported in the incident.

3196 BEGGARS ARRESTED: Lahore police registered 3095 cases and arrested 3196 beggars during the last sixteen days. At least 571 beggars were arrested by City Division, 400 by Cantt Division, 729 by Civil Lines, 572 by Sadar Division, 363 beggars by Iqbal Town Division, and 576 beggars were arrested by Model Town Division and 161 cases were registered against beggars by the traffic police.