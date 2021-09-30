Revenue official arrested

LAKKI MARWAT: Anti-Corruption Establishment, Bannu, Wednesday arrested an official of the Revenue Department red-handed, official sources said.

They said that one Saaduddin, a resident of Bazkala, had lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption authorities alleging that the Qanoongo had been soliciting bribes for a legitimate job. A team of the Judicial Magistrate No. 7 Omar Azmat raided Serai Naurang Tehsil and arrested Mustafa Kamal Patwari /Qanoongo on the spot while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from Saaduddin.