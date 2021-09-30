Imran Khan is 6th PM to have inaugurated KCR: Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, commenting on the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Karachi, has said the shallow promises and exaggerated claims made by prime minister about the development of Karachi were far from reality and a proof of complete ignorance.

“The prime minister is being misinformed and misguided about the ground realities of Karachi and the government's incompetence to remedy the issues,” he said while addressing a press conference at the Pakistan House, the party’s secretariat on Wednesday.

Kamal claimed that Khan was the sixth prime minister to have inaugurated the KCR with more or less similar promises as his predecessor. “The people of Karachi thus continue to be fooled. The prime minister also made an unrealistic and impractical claim that the K-IV project would be completed in 2023, but it is evidently clear that the prime minister is unaware and ignorant of the ground realities, and this project will not be completed even after two years,” he said.

“It has also become the prime minister’s mode of operations that he comes to Karachi for a day, announces impractical projects, and make shallow promises while looking at the PowerPoint briefing given by the officers.”

“I ask the state of Pakistan, which claims to have defeated Russia and the United States in Afghanistan, to defeat the water mafia of Karachi,” Kamal said. “Is the hydrant mafia in Karachi more powerful than Russia and the United States? Water of billions of rupees is being stolen and sold daily.”

Out of the 36,000 million gallons of water received by Sindh, 540 million gallons of water was given to Pakistan's economic engine, he said. Karachi, which contributed 70 per cent revenue to the national kitty got only one and a half per cent of the water share. If it rains well, he said 90 million gallons of additional water comes from Hub.

He claimed that there were areas in Karachi where water came for only one hour after six months. In Baldia Town alone, 25 illegal hydrants were running and it had got 66 connections.

He said that the PSP had raised its voice for every oppressed person from Karachi to Kashmore and from Kashmore to Kashmir. The PSP would hold its first workers' convention in Central District on October 10 and a grand rally on the Liaquatabad Flyover in December, he announced.