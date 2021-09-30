KEMU senate approves budget

LAHORE:The 13th meeting of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) senate of was held on Wednesday under Chairmanship of Governor/ KEMU Chancellor Ch Muhammad Sarwar. The revised budget for financial year 2020-2021 and estimated budget for financial year 2021-2022 were approved.

Prof Aisha Malik, Chairperson, Department of Obstt & Gynaecology, and Prof Muhammad Saqib Saeed, Chairman, Department of Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases/Pulmonology, KEMU, were approved as Dean Board of Faculty of Surgery and Allied Specialties and Board of Faculty of Medicine & Allied Specialties, respectively. They will also be members of KEMU Syndicate. The agenda of regularisation of teaching staff appointed on university cadre was discussed and a committee was constituted by the house to look into the matter and submit its recommendations. The governor on the occasion appreciated the exemplary services of Telemedicine Department of KEMU provided to the ailing humanity, which also should be followed by other universities. The senate meeting was attended by Health Minister/Pro-Chancellor, KEMU, Prof Yasmin Rashid, members of the parliament, representatives of HEC, health, finance, deans, chairmen/chairpersons and medical superintendents.