Corona kills 16 more in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 16 patients died from corona in Punjab, including eight from Lahore in the 24 hours, while the total number of deaths reached 12,572. In the last 24 hours, 14,244 tests are conducted making a total of 7,326,459 tests.

A total of 204,365 people across Punjab have been vaccinated bringing the total number of vaccines administered across the province to 44,665,573 while 12,486 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours in the provincial capital Lahore. A total of 5,992,993 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.