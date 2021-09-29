Taliban need funds, human resources: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Tuesday said long-lasting peace in Afghanistan was a prerequisite for stability in the region and the world.

He was talking to the Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Wendy Christine Gilmour, who called on him to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two countries and the regional situation, including Afghanistan.

Sheikh Rashid said peace in Afghanistan was inevitable for peace in Pakistan and that Pakistan wanted peace and stability in the neighbouring country. He said Pakistan was providing full assistance to the Afghan citizens and foreigners leaving Afghanistan.

He said a facilitation desk had been set up at the ministry to provide round-the-clock support. He said Pakistan was fulfilling its responsibilities and providing full assistance on humanitarian grounds. He, however, said the new setup in Afghanistan was facing the challenge of shortage of funds and human resources and expressed hope that the international community while fulfilling its commitments, will ensure provision of resources to the Afghan government.

He said Pakistan will continue its support in evacuation of the international community from Afghanistan. The Canadian high commissioner thanked Pakistan for timely assistance in the safe evacuation of Afghan citizens at their request.

She appreciated the efforts of Pakistan in evacuation of foreigners and Afghan citizens from Afghanistan. She also hailed the role of Pakistan for its long-term support and accommodating a large number of Afghan refugees. She said support had been provided to the Afghan citizens on humanitarian grounds in the present situation.