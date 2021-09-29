Pakistan implements 20 projects in Afghanistan; 9 in pipeline

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan said Pakistan has implemented 20 projects in Afghanistan worth $148.35 million in sectors such as education, health and infrastructure, while 9 other projects costing $221.83 million were also under execution.

He made the statement while chairing a high-level meeting to discuss bilateral economic cooperation with Afghanistan on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam, PM’s Special Assistant on National Security Moeed W Yusuf, SBP Governor Reza Baqir, WAPDA chairman and other senior officials.

Khan highlighted the importance of bilateral economic assistance for Afghanistan in context of the current situation. “We are keen to support the people of Afghanistan to address their socioeconomic challenges,” he added.

It was further discussed that in order to save lives and livelihood of the Afghan people, immediate technical and financial support was required on humanitarian basis.

“Pakistan also provides 3,000 Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships to Afghan students in various disciplines.”

Fakhar Imam said that reports regarding a severe food crisis for over 14 million Afghan people were alarming. Expressing his concern over the situation, the minister stressed on the need of support and solidarity of the international community for the people of Afghanistan.

SBP governor presented various options to support Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank) for its smooth functioning; and to achieve price stability and help manage economic fluctuations.