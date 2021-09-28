ATC adjourns cases against Aijaz Jakhrani

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court has adjourned two different corruption references against Adviser to the Sindh CM on Prison Aijaz Khan Jakhrani on Monday. Jakhrani had appeared before the Accountability Court, Sukkur, against two different references of corruption of Rs740 million and Rs360 million. The court later adjourned the case till October 12.
SUKKUR: Some unidentified armed men killed a man and his son in Nai Abadi, Gharo city, District Thatta, on Monday.Some...
SUKKUR: A five-month-old wedded couple was allegedly shot dead by the relatives of the bride in Tando Adam, district...
SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Environment, Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu has said the PPP-led Sindh...
LAHORE: The management of the Bank of Punjab has incorporated promotion of sports in the country as an essential...
Rawalpindi: The number of dengue fever patients being reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is on...
LAHORE: Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain and other martyrs of Karbala will be observed with traditional religious...