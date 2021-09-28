 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

ATC adjourns cases against Aijaz Jakhrani

National

September 28, 2021

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court has adjourned two different corruption references against Adviser to the Sindh CM on Prison Aijaz Khan Jakhrani on Monday. Jakhrani had appeared before the Accountability Court, Sukkur, against two different references of corruption of Rs740 million and Rs360 million. The court later adjourned the case till October 12.

More From National

More From Latest