One death, 82 dengue fever patients reported in twin cities

Rawalpindi: The number of dengue fever patients being reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is on a continuous rise as in the last 48 hours, another 82 patients have been confirmed positive for the infection from the region while the infection has claimed another life from the federal capital taking death toll from the region due to dengue fever to three.

The total number of dengue fever patients so far reported from the twin cities has got to 301 of which 207 have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and 94 from Rawalpindi district. All the three deaths so far caused by the infection have been reported from ICT.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that in the last two days, as many as 62 new patients have been diagnosed with dengue fever from the federal capital and 20 from Rawalpindi.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, another death due to dengue fever has been reported from Sector G-12 Islamabad. It is important that earlier the two deaths due to dengue fever were reported from Ghouri Town that falls in rural areas of the federal capital.

Confirmation of another 30 patients positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours took tally to 207 from ICT of which 146 patients have been reported from rural areas of the federal capital and 61 from urban areas.

Another 11 dengue fever patients were reported from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours taking tally to 94 of which 23 patients have been undergoing treatment.