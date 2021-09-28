Indifference of past govts made Karachi suffer: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday expressed optimism that the Green Line Project would be fruitful for the citizens of Karachi and assured that the federal government would release more funds for its development.

Talking to a private news outlet, Shibli Faraz blamed the past governments for their apathetic attitude towards Karachi's long-standing issues and affirmed to restore the lost glory of country's biggest metropolitan city.

He slammed Sindh government for showing indifference to Karachi's basic and minor problems. The minister claimed that the country's economy had been staggering and the inflation had been at all time high, when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power.

To a question, the minister strongly condemned the trend of maligning prominent and political personalities on social media through intimate viral videos. Answering a query on rising poverty, the minister said that COVID-19 caused the inflation and economic recession across the globe. He added that the funds had been released to develop backward areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.