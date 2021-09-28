October to be observed as breast cancer awareness month

LAHORE: Pink Ribbon, the organisation working to raise awareness about Breast Cancer across Pakistan since 2004, will observe 17th anniversary of PINKtober in October. Pink Ribbon named October as a global breast cancer awareness month as PINKtober and planned to augment awareness about breast cancer across Pakistan. Omer Aftab, Chief Executive Officer Pink Ribbon Pakistan, said, “In the first week of October, Pink Ribbon will raise awareness on conducting the mammogram test for early detection of Breast Cancer.” He added that on October 8th, important buildings will be illuminated pink to limit the taboo associated with this disease. In third week, Pink Ribbon will focus on creating awareness on the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle.