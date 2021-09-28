People urged to take extra care of eyes

LAHORE:Prof Muhammad Moin, the Head of the Department of Ophthalmology, Lahore General Hospital, has said that eyes are an invaluable gift of nature and every individual must take extra care of this blessing; he expressed these views while delivering a lecture regarding eye complications and their solution on Monday.

Prof Moin said that diabetes is the major cause of eye diseases nowadays. Diabetics should get regular eye check-ups and try to control their diabetes to minimise eye complications, he stressed.

Responding to a question, Prof Moin said that the use of mobile phones, laptops and other modern devices has increased in the last two years due to emergence of

corona situation which is also having a negative impact on the eyes. The use of glasses should also be ensured according to the standard and eye number, Prof Moin added.

Prof Moin, Head Ophthalmology of PGMI/AMC/LGH, urged the parents to be aware of their children's vision and should not avoid the use of glasses as youth at the age of 20 to 25 can go for surgery and get rid of eye glasses. Women should also use lenses carefully to avoid any infection or damage to eyes.

Prof Moin informed that in Lahore General Hospital doctors have full command on the complicated eye diseases so citizens should take eye related matters seriously and contact the hospital or doctor without any delay.