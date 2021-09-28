Gladiators CM Balochistan Talent Hunt begins on October 9

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators will be launching Quetta Gladiators CM Balochistan Talent Hunt programme in the second week of October with the age-limit of 25 across the province.

As many as 20 players will be shortlisted at the end of this competition. This talent hunt initiative was finalised in a meeting between Quetta Gladiators representatives Azam Khan and Nabeel Hashmi and Secretary Sports Imran Gichki and Director General Durra Baloch.

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has said that this initiative with the cooperation of the government of Balochistan would help unearth new talent which would be nurtured so that they could compete at the highest level.

“It’s important that we provide such talent hunt opportunities to the youth of Balochistan so that they can showcase their skills to everyone,” Nadeem said. The trials will begin in Quetta on October 9 and 10 at the Balochistan Academy with players from Quetta, Qilla Abdullah, Nushki, Pishin, Loralai, Mastung, Ziarat, Qilla Saifullah, Barkhan, Musakhel, Zhob, Chaghi, Harnai, Dukki and Sherani.