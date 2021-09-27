MWM demands security for Chehlum processions

Sindh leaders of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) on Sunday called for full protection of the Chehlum processions for the Karbala martyrs, stating that it was a constitutional obligation of the relevant departments.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Soldier Bazaar, MWM Sindh Secretary General Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi said the Chehlum processions in Karachi would prove a historical event this year.

He warned that the law enforcement agencies and authorities’ misbehavior with mourners on the pretext of security measures would not be tolerated. “Proper checking of mourners should be ensured to let them participate in the procession,” Zaidi said.

He added that all the traditional processions would be held in all the districts of the province and the government would be responsible for providing them security. The MWM leader said inter-religion unity was their priority in greater interest of the country. Allama Sadiq Jaffery, Allama Ali Anwer, Allama Mubashir Hassan and Maulana Ghulam Raza Jaffery were also present at the press conference.