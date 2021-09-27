Another 15 succumb to Covid-19 in Sindh

As many as 15 more patients infected with the novel coronavirus died in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, lifting the provincial death toll of Covid-19 to 7,350. Meanwhile, 724 new cases of the viral disease were detected in Sindh after 15,565 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued on Sunday. He said the diagnosis of 724 cases through 15,565 samples constituted a 4.7 per cent current detection rate. So far 5,968,044 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the province, against which 455,031 cases diagnosed, of which 93.6 per cent or 425,941 patients had recovered, including 321 during the previous 24 hours, he added.

The CM said the number of active Covid-19 cases in Sindh was 21,740. Of them, 21,164 patients were in home isolation, 35 at isolation centres and 541 at different hospitals, of whom the condition of 488 patient was stated to be critical with 39 of them shifted onto ventilators.

Shah explained that of the 724 new cases, 250 were detected in Karachi, including 75 in District South, 63 in District East, 42 in District Korangi, 37 in District Central, 17 in District West and 16 in District Malir.

The CM urged the people to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the government to contain the spread of the contagious disease.