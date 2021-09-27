Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I have done FSc with premedical and now I want to do BS-IT. Please guide me that can I take admission without a test of additional math and which universities are offering this programme in Lahore? (Farkhanda Jamal, Lahore)

Ans: Most private universities in Lahore offer Information Technology at bachelor’s level with different titles of BBA-IT and BS-IT. It all depends on your objectives and goals in preparing towards a specific career. Information Technology has a very wide scope and career prospects and I don’t think so, it requires too intensive Mathematics. If you are interested in getting into a public sector university, I suggest you contact them directly for better advice. It all depends on a number of factors especially, the location of your house and the proximity that you require etc.

Q2: I am studying BS Biotechnology at University of Central Punjab. I scored 3.75 CGPA in the first semester and now in the second semester. I need to know what is the scope of BS Biotechnology? (Surayya Khatoon, Lahore)

Ans: I am pleased to see your current GPA, which is excellent and indicates that you are a hardworking and intelligent person so please keep the good work going. Biotechnology is a very emerging and upcoming subject area that offers several specialisations which are constantly changing due to rapid advancement in this field; therefore, there may be several postgraduate and specialisations you can do once you complete your bachelor’s degree. Please contact me once you graduate and I shall be happy to guide you further.

Q3: Respected sir, my daughter in Pakistan completed her BSC in Chemistry, Botany & Zoology with 74% marks from GC University Faisalabad. Now she wants to do an MSc in Chemistry. What is the scope of MSc Chemistry and also which one is best MSc chemistry vs MSc Biochemistry? (Rasheed Anjum, Saudi Arabia)

Ans: I think your daughter should choose Biochemistry instead of Chemistry. Biochemistry is a unique combination of the study of Biological aspects that relate to the chemical changes and the effect of different drugs that leads to understanding of the human body. Biochemistry has numerous specialisations going forward and the possibilities of getting funding for research in the areas of Microbiology, Pathology and Virology that will open more career prospects for your daughter.

Q4: Respected Mr Abidi, my brother reads your column regularly. He recommended me to go through your articles which I did. I am a student of Biotechnology in a prominent university in Karachi. I am in my final year right now and without wasting any time, I want to get enrolled into MPhil. I want guidelines for following two questions:

1. Which university/ institution you will recommend me for MPhil in Karachi or within Pakistan?

2. I want to go abroad for MPhil or internship or fellowship program. My CGPA is 3.5. Kindly suggest me how can I get Fulbright scholarship? Thanks in advance for your time and attention. (Zarmeen Gull, Karachi)

Ans: Once you complete your bachelors you should explore the options that are available to you within Biotechnology. University of Karachi has a very reputable and strong department or perhaps you would like to remain in the University of Sindh or look at the University of Agriculture Sciences in Tando Jan. I would suggest you complete your MPhil and based on your research in MPhil lookup for funding to do your PhD in Biotechnology and the countries that have great opportunities are Germany, USA and Australia. The MOU between Pakistan and USA under the Pak-US Knowledge Corridor will help you to apply and get a PhD scholarship with ease if you have a GPA 3.5 or above. I hope the above information will help you choose the right path.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).